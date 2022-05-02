Dr. Kristen Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Clark, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Hmhmg-specialty Behavioral Health19 Davis Ave Fl 9, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4012
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty1200 Jumping Brook Rd Ste 201, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4061
Jane H. Booker - Family Health Center - Psychiatry1828 W Lake Ave Ste 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3992
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Clark has always been an enjoyable experience. She listens and always has her best interests in providing her patients with valuable insight and advice. I was sad to see her go when I lost her as a provider but i gained a positive understanding on the care she provided me in which I transformed into a healthy life balance.
About Dr. Kristen Clark, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
