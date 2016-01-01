Overview

Dr. Kristen McNamara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. McNamara works at St. Joseph's Physicians in Fayetteville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.