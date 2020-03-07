Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD
Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.
Dr. Wolfe's Office Locations
Boulder Medical Center - Longmont1551 Professional Ln Unit 270, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 938-4710Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolfe is wonderful — down-to-earth, caring, and informative. I saw her throughout my first pregnancy. She took time to get to know my husband, was always available to answer questions , and helped me have a healthy pregnancy and baby! I could not have been more comfortable or asked for a better doctor and will continue to go to her for my yearly visits. She is the best!
About Dr. Kristen Wolfe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Mastodynia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.