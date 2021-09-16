Dr. Kristi Weaver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Weaver, DO
Overview of Dr. Kristi Weaver, DO
Dr. Kristi Weaver, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lansing, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Providence Medical Center.
Specialists in Womens Care Lansing1004 Progress Dr Ste 120, Lansing, KS 66043 Directions (913) 228-3849Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Specialists in Women's Care Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Olathe16180 W 135th St, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 382-5256Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Providence Medical Center
Dr. Weaver was so thorough and nice! Her nurse was amazing as well! Fantastic team!
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
