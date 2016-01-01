Overview of Dr. Kristijan Minanov, MD

Dr. Kristijan Minanov, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Minanov works at Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Institute in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.