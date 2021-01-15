Overview of Dr. Kris Humphreys, MD

Dr. Kris Humphreys, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Humphreys works at Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.