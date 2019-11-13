See All Otolaryngologists in Hoover, AL
Super Profile

Dr. Kristopher Lay, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristopher Lay, MD

Dr. Kristopher Lay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Children's of Alabama and Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Lay works at Alabama Nasal and Sinus Center in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Nasal and Sinus Center
    7191 Cahaba Valley Rd Ste 301, Hoover, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 980-2091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Children's of Alabama
  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Ear Ache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Ear Ache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 13, 2019
    Dr Lay was amazing with my 4yo! He was nice and explained things in a way we understood. He was caring during the surgery process and even called a few days later to make sure she was doing alright. He is definitely an ENT I recommend for anyone. He has your best interest in mind.
    — Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. Kristopher Lay, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447227830
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Al Hospital
    • University of Alabama Hosp
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    • University of Florida
    • Otolaryngology
