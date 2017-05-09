Dr. Ksenija Kos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ksenija Kos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ksenija Kos, MD
Dr. Ksenija Kos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Barnes Jewish Hospital
Dr. Kos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kos' Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Neurology621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 5003, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-8892
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kos?
Dr Kos is by far the most knowledgeable Neurologist I've seen throughout my life. Having had Ocular Migraines for over 50 years and seeing several Neurologist , she was diligent in diagnosing my condition. She is willing to include other specialists to resolve the bizarre symptoms that this condition can present. Thank you Dr Kos!
About Dr. Ksenija Kos, MD
- Neurology
- English, Croatian
- 1265454987
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kos works at
Dr. Kos has seen patients for Ataxia, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kos speaks Croatian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.