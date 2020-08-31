Overview

Dr. Kuldip Banwait, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Parmer Medical Center.



Dr. Banwait works at Panhandle Gastroenterology PA, Amarillo, TX in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.