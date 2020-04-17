Dr. Kumar Kalapatapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalapatapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumar Kalapatapu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kumar Kalapatapu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Lawrence Hospital55 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions (914) 593-7800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hawthorne Office19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 700, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 593-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
He saved my life and for the past 6 years knows me and my family. He is honest and hard walking and is ALWAYS available. He has taken a lot of the fear out of being a cardiac patient. I would recommend him to anyone.
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1154324127
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Guntur Medical College
- Interventional Cardiology
