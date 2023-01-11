Dr. Kurt Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Jacobson, MD
Dr. Kurt Jacobson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Hughston Clinic - Columbus6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 732-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Had a very good experience seeing Dr Jacobson for the first time. I would recommend him to others seeking an orthopedic doctor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578502530
Education & Certifications
- The Hughston Clinic
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Western Maryland College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
