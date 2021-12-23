Dr. Kurt Kinghorn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinghorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Kinghorn, DPM
Dr. Kurt Kinghorn, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Ankle and Foot Medical Center1540 W Cayuse Creek Dr, Meridian, ID 83646 Directions (208) 344-3324
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Yes. I like the doctor ..he was nice and understanding......like I said ..It would be nice to get a call...love the discount ( blessings) as many of us make $15.00 an hour, doctor's get $100-285.00 for 30 minutes.!! ! We are in pain...but it still seems like MONEY is everyone's issues ....sad...
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1396023446
- St Ritas Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Brigham Young University - Idaho
