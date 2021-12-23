See All Podiatric Surgeons in Meridian, ID
Dr. Kurt Kinghorn, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.8 (355)
Map Pin Small Meridian, ID
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kurt Kinghorn, DPM

Dr. Kurt Kinghorn, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Kinghorn works at Ankle and Foot Medical Center in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kinghorn's Office Locations

    Ankle and Foot Medical Center
    1540 W Cayuse Creek Dr, Meridian, ID 83646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 344-3324

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Postoperative Complications Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 355 ratings
    Patient Ratings (355)
    5 Star
    (309)
    4 Star
    (30)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 23, 2021
    Yes. I like the doctor ..he was nice and understanding......like I said ..It would be nice to get a call...love the discount ( blessings) as many of us make $15.00 an hour, doctor's get $100-285.00 for 30 minutes.!! ! We are in pain...but it still seems like MONEY is everyone's issues ....sad...
    Denise Layman — Dec 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kurt Kinghorn, DPM
    About Dr. Kurt Kinghorn, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396023446
    Education & Certifications

    • St Ritas Med Ctr
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Brigham Young University - Idaho
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Kinghorn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinghorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinghorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinghorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinghorn works at Ankle and Foot Medical Center in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Dr. Kinghorn’s profile.

    355 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinghorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinghorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinghorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinghorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

