Dr. Kurt Kodroff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kurt Kodroff, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
Pierre Toussaint Family Health Center1110 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 735-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417976408
- Med College Penn
- Med College Va
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Kodroff speaks Spanish.
