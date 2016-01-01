Overview

Dr. Kurt Kodroff, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Kodroff works at Pierre Toussaint Famly Hlth Ctr in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.