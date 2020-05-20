Dr. Kurt Repke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Repke, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Repke, MD
Dr. Kurt Repke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Repke's Office Locations
Updegraff Laser Vision1601 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 551-2020
St. Petersburg Location603 7th St S Ste 330, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 738-5900
Tatiana Nagibina MD PA646 Virginia St Fl 5, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 736-7873
Derrick & Assoc Path Ctryside Surg Ctr3291 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 725-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Repke was professional, friendly, and concerned about my Ophthalmic migraines that brought me in to his office today. He thoroughly examined my eyes and discussed his findings with me at length. In the waiting room, there was a couple that was raving about how wonder Dr. Repke is following the gentleman's cataract surgery... that speaks volumes in my book!! Thank you, Dr. Repke!
About Dr. Kurt Repke, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1275532772
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Repke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Repke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Repke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Repke speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Repke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.