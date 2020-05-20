See All Ophthalmologists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Kurt Repke, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kurt Repke, MD

Dr. Kurt Repke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Repke works at Updegraff Laser Vision in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, Dunedin, FL and Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Repke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Updegraff Laser Vision
    1601 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 551-2020
  2. 2
    St. Petersburg Location
    603 7th St S Ste 330, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 738-5900
  3. 3
    Tatiana Nagibina MD PA
    646 Virginia St Fl 5, Dunedin, FL 34698 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 736-7873
  4. 4
    Derrick & Assoc Path Ctryside Surg Ctr
    3291 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 725-5800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Dry Eyes
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Cataract Removal Surgery
Dry Eyes
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 20, 2020
    Dr. Repke was professional, friendly, and concerned about my Ophthalmic migraines that brought me in to his office today. He thoroughly examined my eyes and discussed his findings with me at length. In the waiting room, there was a couple that was raving about how wonder Dr. Repke is following the gentleman's cataract surgery... that speaks volumes in my book!! Thank you, Dr. Repke!
    Wendy Munn — May 20, 2020
    About Dr. Kurt Repke, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    • 1275532772
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
