Overview of Dr. Kurt Rongstad, MD

Dr. Kurt Rongstad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Rongstad works at Advanced Pain Management in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.