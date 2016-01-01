Dr. Kurt Rongstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rongstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Rongstad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kurt Rongstad, MD
Dr. Kurt Rongstad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Rongstad's Office Locations
Advanced Pain Management1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2700Wednesday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kurt Rongstad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1265496814
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Dr. Rongstad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rongstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rongstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rongstad works at
Dr. Rongstad has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rongstad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rongstad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rongstad.
