Overview of Dr. Kurt Stroebel, MD

Dr. Kurt Stroebel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Stroebel works at Sumter Orthopedics Associates in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.