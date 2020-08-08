Dr. Barakat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kusay Barakat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kusay Barakat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 310 W 9th St Ste A01, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 694-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My family has been going to Dr Barakat since 1981. He is always there for you and explain treatment. You never feel rushed in his office. God bless him and his staff
About Dr. Kusay Barakat, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952306730
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Internal Medicine
