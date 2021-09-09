Overview of Dr. Kusum Vasudeva, MD

Dr. Kusum Vasudeva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Vasudeva works at Lake Success OB/GYN in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.