Overview of Dr. Kwame Ennin, MD

Dr. Kwame Ennin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Ennin works at Texas Joint Institute McKinney in McKinney, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.