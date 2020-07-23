Overview

Dr. Kwang-Il In, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas / Austin Campus|University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Georgetown Hospital.



Dr. In works at Georgetown Medical Clinic in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.