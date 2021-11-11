Overview of Dr. Kwang Lee, MD

Dr. Kwang Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Heart Institute Of Nevada and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Nevada Retina Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.