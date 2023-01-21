Overview of Dr. Ky Kobayashi, MD

Dr. Ky Kobayashi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kobayashi works at Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence, Inc in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.