Dr. Kyle Johnson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science, Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Tidewater Foot and Ankle Associates13019 W Linebaugh Ave Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (727) 446-3338Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My primary care doctor recommended Dr. Johnson. She had gone to him herself. I first went to him when he was at Bardmoor. His office moved to Westchase and Woodlands locations. I see the reviews saying how close he is. It's such a rarity to find a great doctor, I drive the hour and a half round trip to see him because he's worth it. Sharp, smart, thorough, spends time to completely understand the issue, kind and caring. Everything you need in that rare, great doctor.
About Dr. Kyle Johnson, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science, Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
