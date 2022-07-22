Overview of Dr. Kyle Johnson, DPM

Dr. Kyle Johnson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science, Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Tidewater Foot and Ankle Associates in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.