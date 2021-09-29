Dr. Piwonka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kyle Piwonka, DO
Overview of Dr. Kyle Piwonka, DO
Dr. Kyle Piwonka, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Piwonka's Office Locations
Valley Retina Institute1309 E Ridge Rd Ste 3, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 631-8875
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Piwonka saw us on an emergency basis for symptoms suggestive of a problem that could have caused permanent blindness in one eye. All of the office staff were helpful and accommodating and NICE, at least 7 people! Dr Piwonka took a long time to explain the results and answer questions (even though it was the end of a long day). He was VERY knowledgeable, and it was an unusual problem. He was frank, personable, caring. I recommend him and Tulsa Retinal Consultants to the highest degree.
About Dr. Kyle Piwonka, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Piwonka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piwonka has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piwonka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Piwonka speaks Spanish.
Dr. Piwonka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piwonka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piwonka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piwonka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.