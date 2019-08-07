Overview of Dr. Kyle Switzer, DO

Dr. Kyle Switzer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Switzer works at Physicians' Clinic Of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.