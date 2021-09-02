See All Neurosurgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD

Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Coll Med Seoul Natl U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Ro works at Kyoo S Ro MD Inc in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fracture Treatment and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Ro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kyoo S Ro M.d. Inc.
    435 Arden Ave Ste 380, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 240-5241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Spine Fracture Treatment
Herniated Disc
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Spine Fracture Treatment
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Infarction Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ro?

    Sep 02, 2021
    In 1981 I was fortunate that Dr. Ro performed my surgery which was successful. However, following a bad fall in 1988 I had to have two further surgeries, both successful, performed again by Dr. Ro. For over thirty years I have had an active life and I continually thank Dr. Ro for this. Excellent doctor and I highly recommend him. Before the last surgery I couldn't walk and was in a wheelchair experiencing terrible back pain.
    Bridget — Sep 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ro to family and friends

    Dr. Ro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD.

    About Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083613897
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tufts-NEMCH
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Francis Genl Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Coll Med Seoul Natl U
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ro has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fracture Treatment and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ro speaks Korean and Tagalog.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.