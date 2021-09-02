Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD
Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Coll Med Seoul Natl U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Ro works at
Dr. Ro's Office Locations
Kyoo S Ro M.d. Inc.435 Arden Ave Ste 380, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 240-5241
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In 1981 I was fortunate that Dr. Ro performed my surgery which was successful. However, following a bad fall in 1988 I had to have two further surgeries, both successful, performed again by Dr. Ro. For over thirty years I have had an active life and I continually thank Dr. Ro for this. Excellent doctor and I highly recommend him. Before the last surgery I couldn't walk and was in a wheelchair experiencing terrible back pain.
About Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 57 years of experience
- English, Korean and Tagalog
- 1083613897
Education & Certifications
- Tufts-NEMCH
- St Francis Genl Hosp
- Coll Med Seoul Natl U
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ro works at
Dr. Ro has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fracture Treatment and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ro speaks Korean and Tagalog.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.