Overview of Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD

Dr. Kyoo Ro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Coll Med Seoul Natl U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ro works at Kyoo S Ro MD Inc in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fracture Treatment and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.