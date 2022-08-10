Dr. Kyriakos Kirou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyriakos Kirou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyriakos Kirou, MD
Dr. Kyriakos Kirou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Fac Med U Thessaloniki and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kirou's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1728Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kiru is one of the best doctors I have ever met. He found the cause of my skin problems and I believe he will find the cure. I feel very confident with him and trust him in his healing methods and his opinion. I know that I am in the right place with the right person and he will do the best for me to feel good and get better. Thank you!
About Dr. Kyriakos Kirou, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens
- Fac Med U Thessaloniki
- Rheumatology
