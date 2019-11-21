See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Cloud, MN
Dr. L McCarty, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. L McCarty, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. L McCarty, MD

Dr. L McCarty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Cloud, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. McCarty works at Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists in Saint Cloud, MN with other offices in Blaine, MN, Minneapolis, MN, Plymouth, MN and Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Essentia Health
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amy Lelwica, MD
Dr. Amy Lelwica, MD
3.6 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Essentia Health.

Dr. McCarty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists
    1301 33RD ST S, Saint Cloud, MN 56301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777
  2. 2
    Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists
    11855 Ulysses St NE Ste 210, Blaine, MN 55434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777
  3. 3
    Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists - Minneapolis
    2800 Chicago Ave Ste 400, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777
  4. 4
    West Health
    2805 Campus Dr Ste 465, Plymouth, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777
  5. 5
    Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists
    8100 W 78th St Ste 230, Edina, MN 55439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • National Elevator
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McCarty?

    Nov 21, 2019
    It was 2 years since my r. shoulder rotator cuff repair. Dr. McCarty was awesome, as was his PA. Unfortunately, I am now facing the same terrible pain in my left shoulder. Shoulder repair surgery is the most painful surgery. I had my surgery in September 2017, still, at Thanksgiving we went to dinner and I was in a partial sling with my tens and ice. It was not a picnic. If you are not in excruciating pain, forget it. I've been following the rehab exercises as I did prior to surgery on the r. I'm certain the same fate will occur. I truly regard McCarty as the best. At my 1 week follow up back in 2017, a woman say across from me waiting for the surgeon. She proceeded to tell another woman that she had 2 tear repairs and both failed. She had no choice but to try again. Her story stuck in mind, I trust Dr. McCarty's procedure was a success. Courage/Allina have the best.
    DK — Nov 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. L McCarty, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. L McCarty, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McCarty to family and friends

    Dr. McCarty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McCarty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. L McCarty, MD.

    About Dr. L McCarty, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902871882
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterian Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Orthopaedic Residency / Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harvard Orthopaedic Residency / Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. L McCarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarty has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. L McCarty, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.