Dr. L McCarty, MD
Overview of Dr. L McCarty, MD
Dr. L McCarty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Cloud, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. McCarty's Office Locations
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists1301 33RD ST S, Saint Cloud, MN 56301 Directions (952) 946-9777
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists11855 Ulysses St NE Ste 210, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (952) 946-9777
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists - Minneapolis2800 Chicago Ave Ste 400, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (952) 946-9777
West Health2805 Campus Dr Ste 465, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (952) 946-9777
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists8100 W 78th St Ste 230, Edina, MN 55439 Directions (952) 946-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It was 2 years since my r. shoulder rotator cuff repair. Dr. McCarty was awesome, as was his PA. Unfortunately, I am now facing the same terrible pain in my left shoulder. Shoulder repair surgery is the most painful surgery. I had my surgery in September 2017, still, at Thanksgiving we went to dinner and I was in a partial sling with my tens and ice. It was not a picnic. If you are not in excruciating pain, forget it. I've been following the rehab exercises as I did prior to surgery on the r. I'm certain the same fate will occur. I truly regard McCarty as the best. At my 1 week follow up back in 2017, a woman say across from me waiting for the surgeon. She proceeded to tell another woman that she had 2 tear repairs and both failed. She had no choice but to try again. Her story stuck in mind, I trust Dr. McCarty's procedure was a success. Courage/Allina have the best.
About Dr. L McCarty, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1902871882
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian Medical Center
- Harvard Orthopaedic Residency / Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Orthopaedic Residency / Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarty accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarty works at
Dr. McCarty has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCarty speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.
