Dr. Leslie Monroe, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Monroe, MD
Dr. Leslie Monroe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Monroe's Office Locations
- 1 9250 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 483-7707
Marvin E Greenberg MD PA7421 N University Dr Ste 109, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 741-0902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Leslie Monroe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- 1104932110
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Monroe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monroe speaks Chinese and French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Monroe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monroe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monroe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monroe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.