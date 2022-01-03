Dr. L Toussaint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toussaint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. L Toussaint, MD
Overview of Dr. L Toussaint, MD
Dr. L Toussaint, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Toussaint's Office Locations
Texas Brain and Spine Institute8441 State Highway 47 Ste 4300, Bryan, TX 77807 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a caring and expert as a Neurosurgeon. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. L Toussaint, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1679552772
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toussaint has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toussaint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Toussaint using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Toussaint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toussaint has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toussaint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Toussaint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toussaint.
