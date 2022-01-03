Overview of Dr. L Toussaint, MD

Dr. L Toussaint, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Toussaint works at Texas Brain and Spine Institute in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.