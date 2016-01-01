See All Dermatologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Lacartia Best, MD

Dermatology
1.5 (20)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lacartia Best, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Best works at MedStar Medical Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Crofton, MD, Silver Spring, MD and Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilkens Medical Center
    4660 Wilkens Ave Ste 100, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 247-0782
  2. 2
    Center for Dermatology & Skin Care of Maryland
    2200 Defense Hwy Ste 201, Crofton, MD 21114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 451-5500
  3. 3
    MedStar at Leisure world
    3305 N Leisure World Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 598-1590
  4. 4
    James M Bacos MD PA
    18109 Prince Philip Dr, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 570-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lacartia Best, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346374766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Best has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Best on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Best. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Best.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Best, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Best appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

