Dr. Best accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacartia Best, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lacartia Best, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Best works at
Locations
-
1
Wilkens Medical Center4660 Wilkens Ave Ste 100, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 247-0782
-
2
Center for Dermatology & Skin Care of Maryland2200 Defense Hwy Ste 201, Crofton, MD 21114 Directions (410) 451-5500
-
3
MedStar at Leisure world3305 N Leisure World Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 598-1590
-
4
James M Bacos MD PA18109 Prince Philip Dr, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 570-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Best?
About Dr. Lacartia Best, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346374766
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Best works at
Dr. Best has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Best on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Best. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Best.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Best, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Best appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.