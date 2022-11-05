Dr. Ladislau Albert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ladislau Albert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ladislau Albert, MD
Dr. Ladislau Albert, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Albert's Office Locations
Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants4611 Centerview, San Antonio, TX 78228 Directions (210) 255-8935
Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants - Westover3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 315, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 255-8935Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My father is 90 years old and Dr. Albert repaired his compression fracture. He was amazing! My dad is moving and doing great. This could have been the end and now he has a new lease! Can’t say enough good things about my Dad’s care. Thank you.
About Dr. Ladislau Albert, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407149149
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- New York University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Albert has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.