Dr. Lady Dy, MD
Dr. Lady Dy, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dy Dermatology LLC1452 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 832-1185
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Dy has been a God send. I have had alopecia for 28 yrs and have seen many Dr.'s in that time. Dr. Dy has blown them away in both knowledge and professionalism. She always takes her time to answer all my questions and concerns and has gone above and beyond in battling with the insurance companies to get me the medicine I need. For the first time in 25 yrs or so I finally have my hair and beard and It just goes to show that I never even realized how much the loss of it truly affected me until I felt the freedom when I got it back. I would highly recommend her for any of her services as I'm sure you would have the same experience!
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Tagalog
- University of Chicago
- Indiana University Mc
- SPECTRUM HEALTH
- McMaster University
Dr. Dy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dy speaks Chinese and Tagalog.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dy.
