Overview

Dr. Lakshman Makandura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hacienda Heights, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, San Dimas Community Hospital and West Covina Medical Center.



Dr. Makandura works at Greater Valley Physicians Medical Group Inc in Hacienda Heights, CA with other offices in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.