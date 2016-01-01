Dr. Lakshmi Narasimhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narasimhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmi Narasimhan, MD
Dr. Lakshmi Narasimhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Cardiovascular Center PA264 Memorial Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 455-7001
Onslow Memorial Hospital317 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 577-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Narasimhan has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narasimhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narasimhan speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Narasimhan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narasimhan.
