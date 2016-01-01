Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Narasimhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Narasimhan works at Cardiovascular Center PA in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.