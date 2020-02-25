Dr. Lamar Bushnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bushnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lamar Bushnell, MD
Overview of Dr. Lamar Bushnell, MD
Dr. Lamar Bushnell, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Iowa Hosps & Clins
Dr. Bushnell's Office Locations
California Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons168 N Brent St Ste 508, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-2375
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Someone said he cares more about the money than the care he provides. I find that absurd. I had I heart attack and crashed on the 405 in rush hour. got back to Ventura County Hospital. He came from his office to see me with no insurance, no job or money just SSDI. They told me at the Hospital i need a three way bypass, and they had to find someone to do it, they said If I left with out treatment I would die. This is the man that came. Told me not to worry about the money or insurance. they got me on medicaid in just a few days. My medicare was due to start in three or four months, and I think they got it started early. He saved my life, and never made me feel like it was anything about money. I only wish i was in California now. I have to have an artery drilled out or something, and they say it is high risk. I trust him. I wish he was fixing this. they can;t fix what ever it is with a stent.
About Dr. Lamar Bushnell, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1760582159
Education & Certifications
- U Iowa Hosps & Clins
- U Utah Hosps
- University of Utah
