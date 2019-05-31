Dr. Lamar Moree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lamar Moree, MD
Overview
Dr. Lamar Moree, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moree works at
Locations
-
1
Phoebe Pain Management425 W 3rd Ave Ste 300, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-2697
-
2
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moree?
My name is Beverly Jackson and I have been seeing Dr Moree for many years. Dr. Chip Moree is one of the most Compassionate and Caring doctors I have ever been treated by. I would recommend Dr. Moree to anyone who has chronic pain. He is a good Christian man and there is always a smile on his face.
About Dr. Lamar Moree, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1306853510
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pediatric Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moree accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moree works at
Dr. Moree has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.