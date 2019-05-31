Overview

Dr. Lamar Moree, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moree works at Phoebe Pain Management Center in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.