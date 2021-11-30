See All Cardiologists in Dunnellon, FL
Dr. Lan Luo, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lan Luo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dunnellon, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Center of Fudan University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Luo works at Central Florida Heart Center in Dunnellon, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Heart Center
    20661 Ned Love Ave, Dunnellon, FL 34431 (352) 424-6472
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Central Florida Heart Center
    20049 E Pennsylvania Ave Unit 1, Dunnellon, FL 34432 (352) 310-1046
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Ocala
    3310 SW 34th St, Ocala, FL 34474 (352) 574-6843
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carotid Artery Disease
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Carotid Artery Disease
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Carotid Artery Disease
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Syncope
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Unstable Angina
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Heart Valve Diseases
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Septal Defect
Tetralogy of Fallot
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 30, 2021
    A very good doctor,,easy to talk to and very knowledgeable of my health concerns
    Ben Musielak — Nov 30, 2021
    About Dr. Lan Luo, MD

    Cardiology
    24 years of experience
    English, Chinese and Spanish
    1295938975
    Education & Certifications

    Tulane University School Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine
    New Hanover Regional Medical Center - University of North Caroliona|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
    NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Center of Fudan University
