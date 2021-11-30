Dr. Lan Luo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lan Luo, MD
Overview
Dr. Lan Luo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dunnellon, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Center of Fudan University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
Central Florida Heart Center20661 Ned Love Ave, Dunnellon, FL 34431 Directions (352) 424-6472Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Central Florida Heart Center20049 E Pennsylvania Ave Unit 1, Dunnellon, FL 34432 Directions (352) 310-1046Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ocala3310 SW 34th St, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 574-6843Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A very good doctor,,easy to talk to and very knowledgeable of my health concerns
About Dr. Lan Luo, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center - University of North Caroliona|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical Center of Fudan University
