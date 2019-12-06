Dr. Lana Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lana Bernstein, MD
Dr. Lana Bernstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group15 Valley Dr Ste 202, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 302-4181
-
2
David H. Burchenal LLC49 Lake Ave Ste 2, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 869-5715
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
Dr. Bernstein listens to you & explains your condition in detail. Spent time with me & very understanding to your needs.
About Dr. Lana Bernstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1912012857
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernstein speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.