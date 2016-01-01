Dr. Lance Bruck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Bruck, MD
Overview of Dr. Lance Bruck, MD
Dr. Lance Bruck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Bruck works at
Dr. Bruck's Office Locations
RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group414 Grand St Ste 14, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 975-3903
Women's Health Center116 Newark Ave Ste 2, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 975-3897
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lance Bruck, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bruck using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bruck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruck speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.