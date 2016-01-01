Dr. Feldman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lance Feldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Feldman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Feldman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marshall I Pickens Hospital701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-8845
-
2
Carolina Center For Behavioral Health2700 E Phillips Rd, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 235-2335
-
3
Catawba Valley Medical Center810 Fairgrove Church Rd, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 326-3000
-
4
Childrens Medical Center Greenville703 Verdae Blvd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 288-5402
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
About Dr. Lance Feldman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1972738458
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic and or Anxiolytic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.