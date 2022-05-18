Dr. Lance Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Lance Lee, MD
Dr. Lance Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Lance J Lee M.D1500 E Chevy Chase Dr # 204, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 243-1501Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lance Lee was very highly recommended to me by my cardiologist to treat my tremor and balance issues. WOW, from entering to leaving his waiting room Dr. Lee and his very friendly and helpful staff are hereby awarded a 10 of 10 for professionalism, politeness, timeliness, and a thorough review of my 76-year-old tremor and balance issues. Dr. Lee methodically went through a litany of tests and proposed a progressive plan of action starting with a drug that overnight made a significant improvement. I have been to several Dr's offices over the years, but this was the best experience I have been blessed with!!!! They are there for YOU and your neurological needs!! Thank You Dr. Lee and Staff!!
About Dr. Lance Lee, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.