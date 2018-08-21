See All Psychiatrists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Lance Reger, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lance Reger, MD

Dr. Lance Reger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Reger works at Southpark Behavioral Medicine Specialists P.A. in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southpark Behavioral Medicine Specialists P.A.
    6845 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 969-1147

Aug 21, 2018
I have been seeing Dr Reger since 2004. He is patient, kind and very good at finding the right medicine that works. I have had major depression issues since I was a child and now I have a life. He is a truly wonderful doctor.
Pat in Waxhaw , NC — Aug 21, 2018
About Dr. Lance Reger, MD

  Psychiatry
  24 years of experience
  English
  1083876411
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Medical University of South Carolina
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reger works at Southpark Behavioral Medicine Specialists P.A. in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Reger’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

