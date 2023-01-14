Overview of Dr. Lance Silverman, MD

Dr. Lance Silverman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Silverman Ankle & Foot in Apple Valley, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.