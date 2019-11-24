Overview of Dr. Lane Ulrich, MD

Dr. Lane Ulrich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA.



Dr. Ulrich works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Diabetic Cataracts and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.