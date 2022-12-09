Overview

Dr. Lara Ellison, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Ellison works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.