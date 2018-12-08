Dr. Lara Jehi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jehi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Jehi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lara Jehi, MD
Dr. Lara Jehi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Jehi works at
Dr. Jehi's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t thank Dr. Jehi enough and the whole epilepsy department and staff there in Cleveland Clinic. I now have my life back again with having going in there to be monitored and hoping for answers and definitely got the best news that was we can help you with having surgery and possibly becoming seizure free and I can now say I did have the surgery and now I’v been doing well without no seizures. Thank you so much Dr. Jehi
About Dr. Lara Jehi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1801995220
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology
