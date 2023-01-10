Dr. Larae Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larae Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Larae Brown, MD
Dr. Larae Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
UF Health Women's Specialists Fetal Diagnostic Center - North15255 Max Leggett Pkwy Ste 4600, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 427-8898
UF Health Women's Specialists - Wildlight76011 William Burgess Rd # 2, Yulee, FL 32097 Directions (904) 427-8584
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr LaRae Brown is professional, caring, thorough , and is a wonderful listener.
About Dr. Larae Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
