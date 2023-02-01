See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.6 (160)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kuban State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, MD
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1003895780
    • Duke University Hospital
    • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
    • CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL
    • Kuban State Medical Institute
    • Augusta University Medical Center

