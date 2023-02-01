Overview

Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kuban State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.