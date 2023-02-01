Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kuban State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center810 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From our first appointment, Dr. Jordan and her staff has made us feel comfortable and confident in their care. She was the only reproductive endocrinologist who took the time to evaluate and identify why my husband and I could not get pregnant. We were at another clinic before Dr. Jordan and we never met with the physician except for the procedures. Dr. Jordan was with us the entire process. She is very encouraging and optimistic, which kept both my husband and I excited and hopeful. She is warm and caring, and if we have any concerns she took the time to explain things to us. We did not feel rushed. During my treatments, I had a family emergency that took me out of town and she made a point to call me personally on her day off to express her condolences, and the office and embryologist called me daily with updates on my embryo. Hands down without a doubt Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan, the Embryologist, the office staff and lab staff are amazing. AND.... we are currently 15 weeks pregnant!!!!
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1003895780
- Duke University Hospital
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL
- Kuban State Medical Institute
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan.
