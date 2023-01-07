Overview

Dr. Larisa Geskin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Geskin works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.